REP. KEN PULLIN REPORTS FROM THE STATE CAPITAL

I’m announcing I will not be seeking reelection to the Georgia House of Representatives for the 2021-2022 term.
I have been so honored and humbled to be able to serve District 131 and the State of Georgia for the past 2 years. I will never forget all the friends I’ve made and the support you have given me and my family. I pray that we can continue our friendships over the upcoming years.
I also want to thank my wife, my children, and my mom for all their help, support, and love. Serving is a team effort and I've got a great team! I love you all so much!
House Bill 987 -
Senior Care Reform
The House passed vital legislation this week to reform senior care in Georgia to better protect elderly individuals living in personal care homes and assisted living facilities in our state. Georgia has a rapidly growing aging population, and many of our elderly citizens reside in personal care homes and assisted living facilities, where they can maintain independence and receive help as they grow older. House Bill 987 would update Georgia’s laws to enhance senior care in personal care homes with 25 beds or more and in assisted living facilities. Under HB 987, direct care staff would be required to have initial and annual training and facilities would have to maintain one direct care staff person for every 15 residents during waking hours and one for every 20 residents during non-waking hours. HB 987 would also require these facilities to provide timely notice to the Department of Community Health (DCH) and residents if patient care will be impacted by bankruptcy, property eviction or change in ownership. Finally, HB 987 would impose and increase mandatory fines for any violation that causes the death or serious physical injury of a resident. This legislation would make necessary updates to our laws to make sure that there is better oversight of these facilities in order to protect some of our most vulnerable citizens.
House Bill 842 -
Gracie's Law
We passed House Bill 842, or Gracie’s law, to prohibit discrimination of individuals with physical and/or mental disabilities from receiving an organ transplant. Through this legislation, individuals who are candidates for an organ transplant would not be deemed ineligible or denied insurance coverage solely based on the individual’s physical or mental disability. HB 842 would also prohibit this type of discrimination for the following care regarding transplants: diagnostic or referral services, evaluation, surgery, counseling and postoperative treatment and services. Additionally, if an individual has an adequate support system to assist with post-operative requirements, the individual would not be deemed ineligible for the transplant. Federal law currently prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities, but many Georgians still experience discrimination when they need a life-saving transplant. Inspired by a Georgia child with Down syndrome who almost needed a transplant, Gracie’s Law would prevent organ transplant discrimination for children and adults with disabilities, allowing Georgians to receive the live-saving surgeries they need.
House Bill 521 -
Accessible Dental Care
The House also unanimously passed legislation this week to increase access to dental care in our state. House Bill 521 would allow non-Georgia licensed dentists and dental hygienists who are licensed and are in good standing in other states to provide dental treatment and services to low-income Georgians on a volunteer basis. This bill would authorize temporary, limited licenses to dentists and dental hygienists to practice dentistry in Georgia under the direct supervision of a Georgia-licensed dentist, and the temporary license would be valid for five days every six months. These out-of-state dental care providers would be able to treat patients at free or charitable dental events, approved dental clinic sites or a private dental office owned by a Georgia licensed dentist. Accessing affordable dentistry services is often one of the most difficult health care challenges that some low-income Georgians face, but HB 521 would provide an avenue for our citizens to access quality dental care free of charge.
Last week, I was able to meet with FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks from Washington D.C., Pike County Commissioner Chairman Briar Johnson, and Britain Turner from AirFi to discuss developments with rural broadband access.
House Bill 819 -
Honoring Georgia's Veterans
My colleagues and I unanimously passed another bipartisan measure this week in honor of Georgia’s veterans. Under House Bill 819, Georgia residents who are U.S. citizens and veterans of the armed forces for countries that are allies of the U.S. during a time of war or conflict would qualify for a Georgia veteran’s license. Additionally, unmarried, surviving spouses of these veterans would qualify for an honorary veteran’s license. Georgia has a significant population of Korean American veterans, some of whom fought alongside U.S. soldiers in the Vietnam War, and many of these veterans were present in the House gallery as we passed HB 819 this week. This legislation recognizes these veterans for their service, sacrifice and willingness to fight for democracy and peace throughout the world.
The House also passed several other measures during the sixth week of session, including:
- House Bill 417, which would provide regulations for trauma scene cleanup services and would require those who offer professional trauma scene cleanup services to register with the Georgia Secretary of State;
- House Bill 463, which would change the description of the type of three-wheeled motor vehicle that a driver with a Class C driver's license is permitted to drive;
- House Bill 555, which would add Division of Family and Children Services case managers to a list of officials for whom an evidentiary hearing is required before issuing an arrest warrant for offenses alleged to have been committed while in performance of their duties;
- House Bill 583, which wouldcreate additional regulations for the travel insurance industry to establish uniform meanings of key terms and clarify sales practices and application of Georgia’s unfair trade practice laws;
- House Bill 664, which would allow full-time employees of the Georgia General Assembly’s Office of Legislative Counsel, who are in good standing with the State Bar of Georgia, to become members of the Judicial Retirement System of Georgia (JRS);
- House Bill 752,which would require psychologists, physical therapists and physical therapist assistants to submit a fingerprint record check report conducted by the Georgia Crime Information Center and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in order to receive a Georgia license;
- House Bill 779, which would modify the distribution of proceeds for ad valorem taxes on motor vehicles to counties, municipalities and school districts;
- House Bill 799, which would bring driving under the influence (DUI) of controlled substances and marijuana in line with alcohol DUIs by giving Georgia’s trial judges the discretion to reinstate a driving license early or allow for a limited driving permit;
- House Bill 808, which would allow vehicles owned by a dealer to remain exempt from the Title Ad Valorem Tax for up to 45 days when the vehicle is used as a loaner vehicle;
- House Bill 838,which would change the name of the Department of Public Safety’s Office of Public Safety Officer Support to the Office of Public Safety Support;
- House Bill 846, which would create the direct pay reporting program to allow qualified taxpayers to accrue and pay sales and use taxes owed directly to the Department of Revenue;
- House Bill 893, which would reduce the frequency of Special Insurance Fraud Fund assessments from quarterly to annually.
The House will return to the Gold Dome on Monday, March 2 to start the eighth week of the 2020 session. With our important “Cross Over” deadline approaching, my colleagues and I will continue to vote on even more legislation on the House floor. I encourage you to contact me with questions and/or concerns regarding any legislation that ma
