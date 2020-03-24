NEW ALERT FROM UPSON BOC

In response to Governor Brian Kemp’s Executive Order limiting large gatherings statewide, ordering "shelter in place" for specific populations, and closing bars and nightclubs in Georgia for fourteen days, Upson County Government is announcing the following updates to existing measures:
• Limited access to public buildings extended through April 6, 2020.
• The Thomaston-Upson County Civic Center and all county parks will remain closed through April 6,
2020 with the exception of Sprewell Bluff Park which will remain open but with limited access.
Please see https://www.upsoncountyga.org/Facebook for up-to-date information on all county
parks and recreation programs and facilities.
For details regarding the Governor’s March 23rd Executive order please visit:
https://gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/executive-orders/2020-executive-orders
