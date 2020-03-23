STATUS REPORT COVID-19 GORDON STATE COLLEGE

COVID-19 FAQs for Gordon State College Faculty, Staff, Students and Community
3.20.2020
Q. Is the Gordon State College campus closed?
The Gordon State College campus will continue to operate in a limited capacity through Sunday, March 29, 2020, with essential personnel, which includes Public Safety and Facilities staff members. All other faculty and staff should be telecommuting. All visitors to campus are required to seek service at the Student Services Center (at the corner of Spencer and College), open Monday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. til 12 noon.
The Gordon State College campus will continue to operate in a limited capacity through Sunday, March 29, 2020, with essential personnel, which includes Public Safety and Facilities staff members. All other faculty and staff should be telecommuting. All visitors to campus are required to seek service at the Student Services Center (at the corner of Spencer and College), open Monday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. til 12 noon.
Academics and Instruction
Q. Will classes resume after March 29?
Following guidance from the University System of Georgia, we will continue to test our business continuity plans and online instruction capabilities through March 29.
On March 30, we will move all face-to-face instruction to an online or distance-based format.
Q. What are students expected to do prior to March 29?
No formal instruction will take place the week of March 23-29, 2020 and students are asked to remain away from campus. No formal instruction will take place that week.
There will be follow-up communication specifically for residential students in that circumstance. Students are not allowed to return to campus housing until directed by the college. Refer to link in student email for move out instructions and scheduling times.
We continue to evaluate the student internet access service issue. Provided is information regarding access from the Georgia Broadband Deployment Initiative -https://broadband.georgia.gov/about . Where open, students may have access to one of the 408 public libraries or various UGA county extension offices to provide internet access.
A number of vendors are offering free service to access internet services. Charter has agreed to open its Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.
Q. What will happen with assignments due the week of March 23?
Assessments and homework deadlines previously scheduled for the week of March 23 are postponed until after March 30. You will be contacted by your instructors about amended schedules for your respective courses.
The week of March 23, students should monitor their Gordon email account for a standardized setBrightspace by D2L distance learning instructions and communication from their instructors. On the login page of D2L, there is a link to a set of tutorials. These tutorials may also be viewed here:https://www.gordonstate.edu/departments/computer-services/brightspace-by-d2l/index.html. These tutorials are also linked in the “Student Help” area on the top left of the page once you log intoBrightspace by D2L.
Q. Will final exams also be conducted on-line?
Yes, final exams will be conducted online.
Student Support ServicesQ. How can I access Student Health Resources?
All students at University System of Georgia institutions are now eligible to consult with doctors, nurses and mental health specialists as they work through issues related to COVID-19. These consultations are no cost for students enrolled in the USG Student Health Insurance Plan (SHIP) and $40 for non-enrolled students. There is a 24/7 help line available for all students at no charge.
Students that have questions or concerns about whether they are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 should immediately call their healthcare provider or member services number through their insurance plan. For students that need guidance or may not have a provider or insurance, the Georgia Department of Public Health has established a hotline. That number is: 844-442-2681.
Information regarding student health resources has been sent to students through their GSC email. Students who may be experiencing anxiety or stress following the recent developments around COVID-19, UHCSR is offering an Emotional-Support Help Line, through Optum, providing access to specially trained mental health specialists. Optum’s toll-free help line number, 866-342-6892, will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for as long as necessary. The service is free of charge to all students.
Currently, Harry’s House has limited supply. However, the Counseling Center is developing an online sign-up system for students to make an appointment to come to Harry’s House shop. More information will be forthcoming.
Also, the United Way has a COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund to help with bills, rent and food. You can call 1-866-211-9966 and provide a zip code to be given a local list of agencies to provide assistance.
Q. How will I be able to continue my counseling appointments?
The GSC Counseling Center will be offering a tele-counseling option for students who have been receiving counseling services so that they may continue to receive support during this time of remote instruction. Additionally, we will continue to provide support and guidance to student‘s receiving course accommodations. The Counseling Center is creating online videos and digital resources to assist students who may be experiencing stress or anxiety during this period. Information will be sent to students’ GSC email and posted online offering guidance on how to reach Counseling Center staff via phone and email. We will send an email to students during the week of March 23. If you would like to request an appointment, please email us at kellyw@gordonstate.edu, or you may call 678-359-5585.
Q. Is the Student Health Clinic open?
The Student Health Clinic will resume seeing students on March 30. However, students must call and make an appointment. Drop-ins will not be seen. For appointments after March 30, call: 678-359-5111.
Q. Will on-line tutoring support be available?
With the transition to classes moving online for the safety of all involved, Gordon State remains committed to helping our students succeed. We have made a significant investment in online tutoring hours to support our students in their classes for the rest of the semester. The link to our online tutoring service is available in each student's D2L shell.
Q. Can I still place and receive orders from the Bookstore?
The website is available for all students to place orders only with credit cards at this time:https://www.gordonstate.edu/student-life/campus-life/bookstore/index.html. All web orders have a minimum of 48 hour turn-around time for students to receive their items. The Bookstore Staff will process orders and make sure all items are shipped to students in a timely manner.
Q. Will we still be able to meet with other students and/or club organizations?
The Office of Student Life and Recreation is currently working on virtual student life events, creating spaces for student clubs to meet online, and students to engage with the co-curricular experience virtually. More Information on these programs will be coming soon.
Admissions
Q. What about the status of my student application?
The Admissions Office is operating on a limited schedule for the week of March 16 - 20. We will continue to process applications as normal. Students can check the status of their applications online at https://www2.gordonstate.edu/application-status-check/. Any questions can be directed to admissions@gordonstate.edu.
Q. What about the status of my Nursing application?Review of applications for the Pre-licensure BSN Program that will begin this coming Fall 2020 Semester are on schedule. The review process will be completed in the next two weeks and acceptance letters will be emailed soon after. In some cases acceptance into the program will be contingent on the student’s successful completion of any remaining CORE courses as well as the newly calculated GPA.
The LPN Bridge Program applications for the cohort that begins in the Fall 2020 are also on schedule. These will also be completed in the next two weeks and acceptance letters will be emailed soon after.
The ASN Program application process will open as scheduled this Summer 2020 for the cohort that will begin in the Spring 2021. That application process will begin in June 2020.
Please see our Department of Nursing link on the college website at https://www.gordonstate.edu/academics/school-nursing-health-sciences/department-of-nursing/index.html for up to date information about all of our nursing programs.
Q. What about the status of my EdTPAportfolio?
The School of Education will follow the guidelines established by the Georgia Professional Standards Commission. For more information, contact the School of Education Dean Dr. Joseph R. Jones via email: jjones1@gordonstate.edu.
Events
Q. Does this impact events on campus?
Gordon State College is postponing or cancelling on-campus or off-campus events between now and March 29. Some events may be moved to a virtual format and announcements will be forthcoming. This includes recruitment events, tours, Open House, student programs, advisory board meetings, reunions, concerts, performances, conferences, community education, competitions, club and social events. As for athletic events, the NJCAA has made the decision to cancel all spring sports competitions, which includes GSC Athletics.
Q. Is there any information regarding Spring Commencement 2020? As of now, is there still going to be a ceremony?
The University System of Georgia has directed all 26 USG institutions to cancel Spring 2020 commencement ceremonies. Students will still graduate consistent with academic standards, but the actual ceremonies will not be held as originally scheduled. The USG continues to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance to avoid gatherings of more than 50 people.Gordon State College is in the process of developing creative alternatives to our commencement ceremony and revised plans for commencement will be forthcoming.
Housing
Q. Do I need to move out of my residence hall?
The Office of Housing and Residence Life (HRL) has developed a plan to facilitate the move-out process in a safe, efficient, and orderly manner. HRL will be implementing a sign-up process for students to confirm a time to come to campus and remove their belongings. Move-out time slots will be available beginning Friday, March 20 through Tuesday, March 24th for all residence halls. We will also have slots available on Wednesday, March 25, Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27th for the Village. We will be limiting the number of students per time slot to minimize the number of students on campus at any one time. Refer to link in student email for move out instructions and scheduling times.
Q. Will I get a refund reflecting an early departure?
The University System of Georgia (USG) will provide guidance to campuses on partial refunds to students, especially related to on-campus housing and dining services. Other fees may also be partially refunded. More information will be forthcoming.
Faculty & Staff
Q. Are faculty and staff members expected to report to work as usual?
All USG institutions will remain open with minimal staff physically on-site to ensure continuity of certain services.
Our goal is to have the appropriate level of staffing on campus to allow for social distancing while we still do the work required to serve the students, faculty, and staff.
All managers are instructed to implement their COVID-19 continuity of operations staffing plans beginning the week of March 16. If you have questions, please email your supervisor or divisional vice president. If a staff member needs to be on campus to conduct an institutional transaction or process, it will require Presidential approval via your Vice President.
For help with remote access, refer to employee email from Chief Information Officer Chris Wright on 3.18.20 or reference the instructions in the Telecommuting Instructions block to the right of the Login Station page.
Q. What about Gordon State College employee travel?
All GSC non-essential travel has been cancelled.
Contact Information Technology by placing a ticket request via: helpstar@gordonstate.edu
Q. I could use some assistance with D2L (e.g., course delivery, course design) needs. Who should I contact?
Contact Instructional Designer and Brightspace by D2L Administrator Autumn Schaeffer by email:autumns@gordonstate.edu or Assistant Vice President of Innovative Education & Strategic Initiatives Dr. Ric Calhoun at ricc@gordonstate.edu.
Katheryne A. Fields
Director of Marketing
Director of Marketing
Gordon State College
419 College Drive, Barnesville, GA 30204
(678) 359-5259 Office
(770) 584-8492 Mobile
Highlanders Forward!
No comments:
Post a Comment