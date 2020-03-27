GA DOT ALERT ZEBULON SQUARE

Crews with a project to resurface the asphalt on US 19/Georgia 3 in Upson, Pike and Spalding Counties will be starting the project in the Zebulon Square area next week, Monday, Mar. 30 through Friday, Apr. 3, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day.
Two teams will be milling up the old asphalt and paving Georgia 3, working in both the northbound and southbound lanes simultaneously, and will also be at times extending into Jackson Street and Georgia 18/Barnesville Street/Concord Street.
No comments:
Post a Comment