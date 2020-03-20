Friday, March 20, 2020

UPDATE URMC OPERATIONS

 Below is an updated status report on URMC's COVID-19 plan preparations and implementation as of today, March 20, 2020.
 

·         Main Entrance hours for public and employee access will be 6am-5pm on weekdays, 7am-5pm on weekends.

We continue with previously implemented changes to include:
·         Limiting visitation to only one family member or support person per patient.
·         No visitors for patients under investigation for COVID-19.
  • Public access into the hospital is limited to only Main Entrance (Cherokee St.) and Emergency Department entrance.
  • Wellness center is closed to both public and employee use.
·         Postponing elective surgical cases.
  • Screening all who are entering the hospital—public, employees, providers, others--for exposure history, symptoms, and temperature.
·         Screening all who are entering our clinics and offices—public, employees, providers, and others--for exposure history, symptoms, and temperature.
  • Eliminating gatherings of large employee or community groups within any area of our organization.
  • Ending public visiting hours at 7pm.
  • Posting a link accessible on our URMC Home Page that contains real time details of our latest COVID-19 mitigation details.
  • Changes in our cleaning schedules.
  • Changes in how our café functions from a public and staff dining perspective.
·         Daily COVID-19 operational huddle, weekdays and weekends, to assess the situation, prioritize needs, and establish direction for the next 24 hours.
 

 
Also, a reminder that all URMC clinics are open for business
