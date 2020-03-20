UPDATE URMC OPERATIONS

/20/2020 3:45 PM
Below is an updated status report on URMC's COVID-19 plan preparations and implementation as of today, March 20, 2020.
· Main Entrance hours for public and employee access will be 6am-5pm on weekdays, 7am-5pm on weekends.
We continue with previously implemented changes to include:
· Limiting visitation to only one family member or support person per patient.
· No visitors for patients under investigation for COVID-19.
- Public access into the hospital is limited to only Main Entrance (Cherokee St.) and Emergency Department entrance.
- Wellness center is closed to both public and employee use.
· Postponing elective surgical cases.
- Screening all who are entering the hospital—public, employees, providers, others--for exposure history, symptoms, and temperature.
· Screening all who are entering our clinics and offices—public, employees, providers, and others--for exposure history, symptoms, and temperature.
- Eliminating gatherings of large employee or community groups within any area of our organization.
- Ending public visiting hours at 7pm.
- Posting a link accessible on our URMC Home Page that contains real time details of our latest COVID-19 mitigation details.
- Changes in our cleaning schedules.
- Changes in how our café functions from a public and staff dining perspective.
· Daily COVID-19 operational huddle, weekdays and weekends, to assess the situation, prioritize needs, and establish direction for the next 24 hours.
Also, a reminder that all URMC clinics are open for business
