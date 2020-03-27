City Of Thomaston Utility Disconnects

The City of Thomaston appreciates the patience and perseverance of our citizens during this unique time. In accordance with measures directed by the Mayor and Council:
Utility disconnections shall be suspended from March 27, 2020 through May 6, 2020.
After such time all balances shall be due and payable.
The city of Thomaston understands the burden placed on families at this time and we sympathize with the community. We hope our actions will help ease the hardship for the coming months. We appreciate our citizens and know they will do their part to continue to pay the utility bills responsibly and timely.
For the safety of our employees and their families, the City/County Administrative building is only open to the public by pre-scheduled appointments only. Appointments can be obtained by calling City Hall at 706-647-4242 extension 4 or the Finance Department at 706-647-6633 extension 1.
We continue to accept utility payments through the drop box, phone and web based payments, bank draft and by mail. Obviously, mail in payments are the most convenient. Third party credit card processing fees charged on credit card payments made using our on-line services or phone services will be temporarily paid by the City of Thomaston. If paying by credit card online, please visit www.cityofthomaston.com.
The City of Thomaston continues to monitor the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and to maintain communications with the Upson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Please visit the City of Thomaston website at www.cityofthomaston.com for up-to-date information and to access online City services. The City of Thomaston will also post updates to Facebook.
