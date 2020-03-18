PIKE COUNTY TAX COMMISSIONERS OFFICE

As a precautionary measure to guard against the Coronavirus COVID-19 and to help ensure the health and safety of the public and our employees:
The Pike County Tax Commissioner's Office will be closed to the public and walk-in customers from March 19-27. We will reevaluate the situation at that time.
Our staff will continue to work handling all aspects of the office including telephone calls, mailings, online tag renewals, online tax payments, etc. Please call our office with any issues 770-567-2001.
Payments in the form of check or money order for property taxes and tag renewals may be mailed to : Pike County Tax Commissioner, PO Box 217, Zebulon, GA 30295 or you can drop it off in our drop box located to the right of our door. All tag renewals and tax receipts will be mailed back to the taxpayer during this time.
All taxpayers may conduct their business through on-line services. The DOR & this office offer a number of motor vehicle and tax related services online, without the need of in-person interactions
MOTOR VEHICLE : www.eservices.drives.ga.gov -----services available include tag renewal, duplicate registration, cancel registration, TAVT estimator, pay insurance fine.
For Title work you can email a copy of your title or bill of sale along with proof of insurance and driver's license to piketag@pikecoga.com. We will send you a 30 day permit to get you through this time.
Any late penalties associated with tag renewals during this period will be waived. However, fines associated with insurance lapses CANNOT be waived. Fines associated with insurance lapses can be paid online.
PROPERTY TAXES: pikecountypay.com ----pay taxes in full, see amount paid and other general information.
For further information you can call us at 770-567-2001, fax 770-567-2019 or email us at piketag @pikecoga.com or piketax@pikecoga.com
