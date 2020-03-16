GORDON STATE STUDENT TESTS NEGATIVE FOR COVID-19

TO: Gordon State College Students
FROM: Kirk A. Nooks, Ed.D., President
RE: Gordon State College COVID-19 Item #2 Department of Public Health Update
This week has presented an extremely challenging time for the faculty, staff, students and supporters of Highlander Nation. We appreciate your patience and support as we all continue to grapple with the facts surrounding this global pandemic. This is new territory for all of us and know that there will be more questions than answers in the coming weeks. We will do our best to keep you updated on the facts as they pertain to Gordon State College.
We previously shared that Gordon State College had been notified that two students may have been exposed to COVID-19 while working at an off-campus location. I am glad to share that the student who was the first to self-disclose is still under self-quarantine and remains asymptomatic. This is very encouraging news. The second student was tested due to potential COVID-19 symptoms and has been found not to have COVID-19. The students remain quarantined at home, off-campus.
While this is positive news and while the overall risk of COVID-19 to students at Gordon State College is low, we encourage you to continue to follow best preventative measures.
The best prevention measures for any respiratory virus, including COVID-19 are:
· Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
· Stay home when you are sick.
· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
While we understand the concerns and fear around COVID-19, it is extremely important that students stay calm and not panic. The symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Most cases of COVID-19 are mild with symptoms similar to a cold.
To reiterate, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students at Gordon State College at this time. We will provide updates as we learn more.
For accurate and reliable information about COVID-19 log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
