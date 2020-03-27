T-U SCHOOLS STUDENT MEALS

Upson-Lee High School will be the single site for meal pick-ups. Pick-up time will remain from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM.
This decision was made after much thought and discussion about the risks associated with the student meal distribution program. Due to the huge risk factors involved in a 14-site distribution process, we are taking steps to minimize the risk to everyone. Thank you in advance for your understanding and your support of our efforts to ensure that our students receive their meals in the safest, possible way for everyone involved.
As a result of Governor Brian Kemp's mandate that all schools remain closed through Friday, April 24, all events scheduled at the Upson-Lee Fine Arts Center through Sunday, April 26, have been canceled.
The UL Fine Arts Center will reopen when the Thomaston-Upson School System reopens.
No comments:
Post a Comment