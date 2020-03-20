UPDATE ON THOMASTON-UPSON SCHOOLS

ri 3/20/2020 11:17 AM
Hi everyone! Below is the letter that went out to students/families this morning. Please note the important information about extending school closure for the 3 days between the end of March and the start of TU Spring Break, the fact that no instruction or meal distribution will take place during Spring Break, and the change to meal distribution - all drive-through sites unless the student has no transportation. Paper copies of next week's curriculum packet will be available during meal distribution on Tuesday, March 24, but online packets are also available from our website at www.upson.k12.ga.us and from our TUSchools facebook site. Feel free to email or text me if you have additional questions. Stay well!
Karen
March 20, 2020
Hello, UL students and families.
I want to thank you for your hard work, patience, and flexibility as we complete our first full week of mandated school closures and home learning. I know there have been challenges and that obstacles remain, but we are all working together to support our students and our community! You have been amazing, and I truly appreciate your efforts! Below, you will find important information updates:
Closure dates:
Governor Kemp has mandated that all Georgia schools close through the end of this month. Our Spring Break is scheduled for April 6-10, 2020. In consultation with the TU Board of Education, we have made the decision not to return to school April 1-3 (the 3 days prior to Spring Break). Therefore, Thomaston-Upson Schools will remain closed through April 12. While our anticipated return date is Monday, April 13, this date is still subject to change in the event of additional state or federal mandates.
Spring Break:
No instruction or meal distribution will take place during Spring Break, April 6-10. Please carefully consider your actions during this break and continue to follow any DPH and CDC guidelines designed to keep you and your families safe.
School Meals & Curriculum Distribution:
Approximately 1100 children and youth received meals during week 1 of the school closure. We anticipate that even more may come out for week 2. In an effort to protect the health and well-being of those staff members assisting with meal distribution, all sites will be made drive-through only, UNLESS the student has no transportation and must walk to the site. Walkers will be encouraged to “grab and go” in order to protect themselves and others. Paper copies of the week’s curriculum packet will be distributed at all sites. The Thomaston Police Dept. will provide assistance for traffic control/direction at The Greatest Generation Park. Our next meal distribution will be Tuesday, March 24, from 11:30 AM – 1 PM WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. REMINDER: The student or students must be present in order to receive the meal package. (Limit 1 meal package per child)
District and school administrators continue to meet and discuss ways to provide for the needs of our students during this time. As we receive new information and make decisions, we will keep you up to date and informed.
I know that some of you will have questions about items not addressed in this information. In some cases, decisions cannot yet be made due to uncertainty of the spread of COVID-19 within the U.S. We are taking the situation one day at a time. This pandemic is something that none of us ever expected to face, and we are navigating the unknown together. Please know that we are here to support you in any possible way. If you have questions or concerns, please contact your teacher or school principal. We will get through this, and we will be stronger and more united in the end. May you and your families remain safe and well throughout this time.
Dr. Larry Derico, Superintendent
