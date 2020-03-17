UPSON CO REPUBLICAN PARTY NOTICE

Republican County Convention Notice
All counties will hold their conventions Saturday,
March 21, 2020 to elect Delegates and Alternates to each Congressional District and State Convention. The County Conventions cannot be cancelled and will take place on a pro forma basis and we prefer that delegates not attend. Please submit information to Hannah Ellington, Upson County Republican Party Chairman by email at upsonrepublicans@gmail.com if you wish to be elected as a District or State Delegate. Your Name, Address, Email, Telephone and Birthdate.
ALL REGULAR MONTHLY MEETINGS ARE BEING CANCELED TILL FURTHER NOTICE.
