Saturday, March 21, 2020

Saturday COVID-19 Report

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia is now at 555 with 20 deaths reported. The current mortality rate in Georgia is 3.6%.




The most concentrated areas remain in metro Atlanta and Dougherty County.

Posted by Danny Bishop at 7:14 PM
Labels: ,
Location: Thomaston, GA 30286, USA

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)