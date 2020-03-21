South Metro's News Leader
Saturday, March 21, 2020
Saturday COVID-19 Report
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia is now at
555
with
20
deaths reported. The current mortality rate in Georgia is
3.6%
.
The most concentrated areas remain in metro Atlanta and Dougherty County.
