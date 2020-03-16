CITY OF GRIFFIN PRESS RELEASE ON COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve on an hourly and daily basis, the City of Griffin is committed to continuing to provide our citizens, visitors and staff with essential governmental services in the most convenient, efficient and professional way possible.
While taking all the necessary precautions that you have heard in the media and from other governmental organizations, we want to also assure you that we will be responsive to your governmental needs during this time of uncertainty.
Some of our methods of operation may change for a short time so we urge you to be patient and understanding, while limiting your requests for non-essential services.
Although we are not considering closing City Hall to the public at this time, we are preparing our staff and resources to be able to handle additional requests through telephonic and computer based applications.
