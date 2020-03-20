FRIDAY ALERT FROM THOMASTON MAYOR JD STALLINGS

“BE SMART-BE SAFE”
CITY PARKS- Although the City of Thomaston’s parks are still open to the public during regular hours (all park facilities will close at dark), we urge all citizens to use the precautionary measures that have been handed down by the President of the United States. Specifically, we urge our citizens to avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people while visiting City Parks. While we try to keep our playground equipment safe, we cannot guarantee that it is always sanitary due to the volume of participants we have at our outside facilities. Be smart, and be safe.
RESTAURANTS - The most recent correspondence received from the District Health Director - Georgia Department of Health, recommends facilities who decide to continue in house dining be strongly encouraged to remove at least half of their seats in an effort to limit the number of customers to ensure social distancing. It is strongly encouraged by health department officials that restaurants go to drive-thru, delivery, or outside service only. At this time, there is no local mandate on this restriction as this would put a strain on these businesses. We do ask that the general public help out by using these facilities in a safe and cautious manner, utilizing all appropriate safety precautions and guidelines.
If we are to control this outbreak, we must all take some personal responsibility, practical accountability, and come together as a community with well-intentioned actions. We have all continuously heard the appropriate actions we should be doing like washing our hands and covering our faces when we sneeze or cough. Folks, this is something we should do all the time.
CHURCHES/SOCIAL GATHERINGS - Limit yourselves to groups and gatherings of 10 or less. Churches, funeral services, social events, weddings, and other events should consider rescheduling, limiting numbers, or provide adequate safety measures in accordance with presidential suggested guidelines. In addition, the Governor has released the following statements:
“It’s going to be the community that stops this,” “…And the way to do that is to adhere to the directives that are coming out of Washington, the CDC, Governor’s Office, and Georgia Department of Public Health.”
“We’ve asked them (churches) when possible and practical to not hold [in-person] services, but to go online, now, if they’re dead-set on being together make sure their facilities are clean, people are spreading out in their seating, and they’re limiting their social interaction. If someone is feeling sick urge them to stay home. Call your doctor before going to their office or the emergency room.”
We know these disruptions are going to be difficult for many of our local businesses. The Federal Government has passed and are passing several programs to help businesses and citizens during these times. We will share and help in any way to assist with these programs as more details are rolled out.
The best advice you can give yourself now is to use common sense. If we all act as though you’ve tested positive for COVID-19, we can control the outbreak. Practice social distancing. If you can stay at home, stay at home as much as possible. If you must get out, just use common sense. Don’t look to Social Media posts from your Aunt Caren who knows a person whose third cousin works with someone that caught it. Trust creditable sites like the CDC, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html , and the Georgia Department of Public Health, https://dph.georgia.gov/.
We need to be cautious and act responsibly, but we also don’t need to go into full blown end of the world mass hysteria either. Prepare yourself by purchasing items that you need if you do become sick. Two thousand rolls of toilet paper, and a million bottles of water is not considered reasonable. Save some items for other people. We are a community and we should be looking out for each other. Also, we have a lot of older citizens in our community that may not have family or others that can check in on them. Be neighborly and call to see if they might could use a helping hand during these times.
We understand some people may be worried about the situation because of the unknown. We know these are unprecedented times, and are trying to do everything to keep everyone safe. At the same time, we will continue in the provision of services that you expect from our city. Since everyone’s schedule has changed and many have more free time with all the cancelations and disruptions, the best thing for everyone to do is to spend more time in prayer. We should rely more on our Faith and listen to God not only during the difficult times, but all the time. If we do, we will know the best decisions in all matters of our lives.
BE SMART- BE SAFE
God Bless our Community, Our Great State, and these United States of America
YOUR Mayor,
John David “J.D.” Stallings
No comments:
Post a Comment