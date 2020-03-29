Sunday COVID-19 Report

The number of confirmed cases in Georgia currently is 2,651, the number of deaths reported is 80. There are 666 people hospitalized. The mortality rate is 3.02%.
56% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 59, 35% are in the 60 and over group.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 407, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 17.
Fayette county has 26 with 3 deaths, Coweta has 22 with 2 deaths, Spalding has 12, Upson, Butts and Meriwether have 5 confirmed cases each, Monroe has 3, Lamar and Pike have 2, Taylor has 1. Crawford and Talbot counties have no confirmed cases reported. There are 262 cases where the county of residence is unknown.
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
