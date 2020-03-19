SCREENINGS AT GRIFFIN CITY HALL

The City of Griffin continues to respond to the current pandemic with evolving changes in procedure with the best interest of our employees and citizens at the forefront of our decision-making.
While city offices continue to be open to the public for a full range of citizens’ needs, effective immediately, everyone entering One Griffin Center will be screened by a certified EMT.
In order to limit exposure, delay or inconvenience, please be reminded that a majority of our varied services can be handled in multiple ways without visiting city hall. Processes and contact information is on our website at cityofgriffin.com.
With regards to city utilities, citizens / customers should continue to abide by all policies and procedures of the City of Griffin regarding service. Payments will continue to be received by mail; drop box locations located in the drive thru, 202 West Solomon Street and East Bank Street (by drive thru); on line payments; bank draft and bank electronic funds transfer. We have added drop boxes at the entrance of our customer service lobby for payments, including cash payments.
Third party credit card processing fees charged on credit card payments made using our on-line services or phone services will be temporarily paid by the City of Griffin. HOWEVER, due to processing and software changes, this change could take several business days. We are expecting the change as early as March 25 but could be as late as April 1. If paying by credit card you may want to inquire before payment is made.
Please rest assured that the city will continue to provide clean and safe water, wastewater treatment, reliable electric service, and sanitation services. Public safety first responders are at the forefront of our emergency services so please be patient and limit law enforcement requests to those calls of a serious nature where there is an immediate need for investigation. Public Safety on-line services are also available on the city’s web site.
Your cooperation and support are appreciated as we continue to make decisions in the best interest of everyone.
No comments:
Post a Comment