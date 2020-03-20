SHERIFF KILGORE POSTPONES JR. DEPUTY TRIP TO DC

We will leave on the evening of Sunday October 18, 2020 and return on the morning of Friday, October 23, 2020.
As your child will then be in seventh grade, we will host a second trip in the spring of 2021 for children in sixth grade during the 2020/2021 school year.
Due to the change in dates we have decided to extend the date for final payment until Friday, September 4, 2020.
If you have registered and secured one of the 120 spots for this year’s trip, your child is guaranteed a space on the fall trip. If you are on the waiting list, we will advise you of any vacancies that become available. Anyone not making full payment by the final date will be removed from the trip and the space given to someone on the waiting list. Please mail payments to: Junior Deputy Program, 235 Aviation Drive Thomaston, Ga. 30286 with your child’s name referenced on the check or money order. Due to the pandemic, we ask that you not come to the Sheriff’s Office to make payments until social distancing restrictions are lifted.
We have scheduled the Mandatory meeting for Monday October 5, 2020. We will meet at the ULMS Gymnasium at 6:30 in the evening. All students going on the trip must attend this meeting with a parent or guardian. This is where your child will learn the final itinerary, meet chaperones and be issued shirts for the trip. Medical forms will also be provided at this time.
Be assured that the safety of our children is paramount in every decision we make. We feel the October dates will prove to be a safe time for our trip. I’ve heard from many of you who continue to support allowing your child this wonderful opportunity. We also have the support of ULMS Principal Mrs. Gulley Superintendent Dr. Derico and Board of Education in rescheduling.
Please contact us at 706-646-7997 or rozley@upsoncountysheriff.com with any concerns.
