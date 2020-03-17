UPSON CO PROBATE COURT ANNOUNCEMENT

Pursuant to O.C.G.A. §38-3-62, this judicial emergency limits what we in the Probate Court can do. The probate court staff will be in the office but the public’s access will be extremely limited. We will not be performing any non-essential functions during this judicial emergency time period.
Essential functions would include:
• Emergency or permanent guardianship/conservatorship petitions
• Orders to Apprehend
• Jail cases - specifically to limit overpopulation of the jail
• Marriage licensing - only to those that have a marriage date set for the near future.
Any traffic cases that have been scheduled for court will be continued to a later date. We will be sending out notices to all those that have been previously scheduled for court. Any citations with dates scheduled to pay fines during this judicial emergency have been extended May 4, 2020.
Weapons carry license applications will not be processed during this judicial emergency. If the expiration date happens to fall during this judicial emergency, an extension date will be granted. Please call the probate office for specific questions about individual weapons carry licenses.
Again, the probate staff will be available to answer any questions over the phone. Please call with your inquiries rather than come to the office. Coming to the probate office in person will very likely be a wasted trip as the probate staff will only be performing essential functions.
I apologize for any inconvenience this will cause but know that I and the probate office staff are only concerned for your safety as well as our own. God bless us in these times, Danielle McRae Upson County Probate Court Judge
