Coronavirus Cases Hit 99 In Georgia

The counties with confirmed cases are:
- Fulton County - 20
- Cobb County - 19
- DeKalb County - 10
- Bartow County - 9
- Cherokee County - 6
- Dougherty County - 6
- Fayette County - 5
- Gwinnett County - 4
- Floyd County - 4
- Coweta County - 2
- Gordon County - 2
- Clarke County - 2
- Lee County - 2
- Loundes County - 2
- Henry County - 1
- Polk County - 1
- Charlton County - 1
- Newton County - 1
45% are people ages 18 to 59
6% are of unknown ages
1% are between the ages of 0 and 17
53% are women and 47% are men
There has been one reported death.
