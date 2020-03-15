Sunday, March 15, 2020

Coronavirus Cases Hit 99 In Georgia

The Georgia Department of Public Health released new information Sunday on the number of confirmed cases in Georgia.

The counties with confirmed cases are:
  • Fulton County - 20
  • Cobb County - 19
  • DeKalb County - 10
  • Bartow County - 9
  • Cherokee County - 6
  • Dougherty County - 6
  • Fayette County - 5
  • Gwinnett County - 4
  • Floyd County - 4
  • Coweta County - 2
  • Gordon County - 2
  • Clarke County - 2
  • Lee County - 2
  • Loundes County - 2
  • Henry County - 1
  • Polk County - 1
  • Charlton County - 1
  • Newton County - 1
47% of the cases are people ages 60 or older
45% are people ages 18 to 59
  6% are of unknown ages
  1% are between the ages of 0 and 17
53% are women and 47% are men

There has been one reported death.
