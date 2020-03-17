UPSON CO TAX COMMISSIONER OFFICE CLOSED TO WALK-INS

As a precautionary measure to guard against the Coronavirus COVID-19 and to help ensure the health and safety of the public and our employees:
The Upson County Tax Commissioner’s Office will be closed to the public and all walk-in customers during the 10-day period of March 18-27.
Staff will continue to work handling all aspects of the office including telephone calls, mailings, online tag renewals, online tax payments, etc.
Please call our office (706-647-8931) for any issues.
Payments in the form of Check or Money Order for Property Taxes or Tag Renewals may be mailed to P.O. BOX 409, Thomaston, GA 30286.
Tag renewals and all tax receipts will be mailed back to the taxpayer during this period. All taxpayers may conduct their business through on-line services.
The DOR & this office offer a number of motor vehicle and tax related services online, without the need of in-person interactions. MOTOR VEHICLE: www.eservices.drives.ga.gov Services available include tag renewal, duplicate registration, cancel registration, TAVT estimator, pay insurance fines.
For title work: email title or bill of sale along with proof of insurance and driver’s license to: achastain@upsoncountyga.org to receive an 30 day temporary permit that will be mailed to the new owner. (contact office before temporary expires for further info). Any late penalties associated with tag renewals during this period will be waived. However, fines associated with insurance lapse CANNOT be waived. Fines associated with insurance lapse can be paid online.
PROPERTY TAXES: www.upsoncountyga.org/202/Office-of-the-Tax-Commissioner (Pay Property Tax Bill). Services include search & pay taxes, print property tax bill, and other general info.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: CONTACT THE UPSON COUNTY TAX COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE: P: 706-647-8931 F: 706-647-5568 email: achastain@upsoncountyga.org
