CITY OF GRIFFIN COMMISSIONERS WILL MEET TUESDAY MARCH 24 6PM

Agenda for Regular Commission Meeting of 3-24-20
TW
Teresa A. Watson
Fri 3/20/2020 4:58 PM
- Susan Bartholomew
+40 others
All,
Please note that the Commissioners’ Workshop, normally scheduled for 9 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month, will be cancelled for this month. So, there will be no Workshop on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.. However, there will be a Regular Meeting of the Board of Commissioners that evening, March 24, at 6 p.m. and that Agenda has been posted and is available for access now on the City’s website at the following:
Important Note: Because of the current and very fluid situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, we would like everyone to know that as of now we plan to continue with the Board of Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday. While City Hall will be open with cautionary measures, i.e. screening, sanitizing, social distancing, etc. … we are urging those who would like to participate from the comfort and safety of their homes to utilize the following link which will enable them to interactively participate in the same fashion as would be followed with any regular Commission meeting in City Hall. There will be more details provided on this option in the next couple of days.
