CITY/CO JOINT PRESS RELEASE ON SENIOR CENTER

After reviewing guidance from The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America: 15 Days to Slow the Spread, the City of Thomaston and Upson County announces that all events at the Senior Center scheduled for the month of March will be rescheduled or cancelled.
The facility will not be offering meal service and will be closed to all members of the public.
This closure will
be effective as of Wednesday March 18th.
The Senior Center will continue to provide at-home meal delivery without interruption. Seniors may also
arrange to pick up meals onsite.
For questions please call 706-647-1607.
