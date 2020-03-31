DOWNTOWN GRIFFIN STREET CONSTRUCTION ADVISORY

Due to street construction in conjunction with the downtown LCI project, the City of Griffin’s contractor, McLeroy Inc. will implement a temporary street closure on E. Solomon St. between Sixth St. and Hill St. Beginning Wednesday, APRIL 1, 2020.
Beginning at approximately 4:00 am the EAST BOUND LANE OF SOLOMON ST. BETWEEN SIXTH St. & HILL St. WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL APPROXIMATELY 6:00 pm Wednesday APRIL 1, 2020.
All necessary barricades, and detour routes will be erected prior to the commencement of any work. The City of Griffin is asking the public to avoid this area if possible, and would like to thank citizens in advance for their cooperation during this short inconvenience. Please direct any questions to the City of Griffin Public Works Department 770-229-6603 option 3
