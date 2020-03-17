GRIFFIN-SPALDING SCHOOLS CLOSED THROUGH APRIL 3

The district will be closed during spring break scheduled for April 6-10 as planned.
All GSCS student activities and events, as well as staff-related travel are cancelled effective through April 3.
Although the GSCS Continuous Learning Plan is scheduled to start tomorrow, based on the extension of the closure, all GSCS students in grades 3-12 will move to all-digital learning March 30-April 3. Printed learning materials for students in kindergarten through 2nd grade only, will be available for parents and guardians to pick up from their child’s school on Monday, March 30 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
For families who do not have access to the internet, GSCS encourages families to take advantage of all internet providers offering free access for up to 60 days. GSCS will provide links to these providers the district’s Coronavirus Information and Resources web page at www.spalding.k12.ga.us.
Yesterday, the Georgia Department of Education announced the suspension of state testing which includes the Georgia Milestones EOGs and EOCs, the Georgia Alternate Assessment/GAA 2.0, and all other required testing. All GSCS high school dual enrollment students should continue to follow procedures set forth by their college or university and their guidelines for any coursework
