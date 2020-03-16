SPALDING CO. SHERIFF'S OFFICE MAKING CHANGES COVID-19

In an ongoing effort to safeguard the health and well being of both the Spalding County community and Spalding County Sheriff’s Office employees, “we will be making temporary changes to the way that we respond to some non-emergency calls, calls for crimes that are not in progress or have already occurred, and civil matters,” the SCSO explained in a press release.
If you have a problem that is non-emergency, not in progress, and does not require that a deputy respond to the scene or meet with you in person or recover evidence, the Sheriff’s Office now has a direct line where you can call at 770-467-5408 and speak to a deputy. You will be able to file your report by phone.
This service will be available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. If it is after those hours, you can leave a message and a deputy will return your call the next business day. For the next 30 days, the SCSO will also email you a copy of the report filed by phone once it is approved.
