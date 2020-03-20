LAMAR COUNTY SCHOOLS PRESS RELEASE

The purpose of this communication is to provide an update on the current plan for instruction for Lamar County students. Friday, March 13th, students were given 5-day packets to work on this week. Beginning Monday, March 23rd, Lamar County teachers will be reaching out to their students and families to monitor the progress of this week's work and to roll out an additional 5-day packet. This information will be shared online. Please be sure to read the curriculum update posted on our website and social media.
We understand that not all students have online access. If you do not hear from your child's teacher by Wednesday, March 25th, or you cannot access this information via Internet or with a digital device, please contact your child's principal at the email below, so we can work to arrange for a paper copy to be delivered. We will have a number you can call by next week.
PS: jhawkins@lamar.k12.ga.us
ES: jsteele@lamar.k12.ga.us
MS: stephen.boyd@lamar.k12.ga.us
HS: david.boland@lamar.k12.ga.us
As you are aware, there are many unknowns. At this time, the health and safety of our students and staff are top priority. Limiting social contact is extremely important. We will continue to work to meet the academic needs of all students, to the best of our ability.
As a reminder, ALL students ages 3-18 (up to 21 with special needs) can pickup FREE breakfast and lunch meals daily, Mon-Fri, 11-12, at one of two locations:
-Milner Public Library
-Downtown Barnesville, near GA South BBQ
The Milner Public Library site is serving meals via "drive through". There is no need to exit your vehicle; volunteers will look for a head count and distribute meals accordingly. This method allows for a quick and easy exchange, while limiting exposure. Again, these meals are FREE and available to ALL children. Please help us spread the word.
Our plan is for teachers to reach out to their students on a weekly basis, Mon.-Tues. to assess progress on current assignments and discuss the next week's work. It is important we keep open communication lines between teachers and students/parents.
On another note: Our Spring Break is scheduled April 6-10. Our return to school is subject to change and will require authorization by the Governor. The Lamar County School System will not return to the buildings before Monday, April 13.
We sincerely appreciate your patience, flexibility, and understanding as we work through this challenge together.
No comments:
Post a Comment