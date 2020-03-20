Friday, March 20, 2020
SPALDING COUNTY GOVERNMENT PRESS RELEASE FRIDAYS[
SPALDING COUNTY GOVERNMENT KEEPING OUR RESIDENTS AS UP-TO-DATE AS POSSIBLE In response to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, Spalding County has implemented a web page to cover the state of affairs in Spalding County to keep our citizens informed. This web page contains the latest updates on office closures or access restrictions within Spalding County’s Government Offices. Additionally, it will provide the latest press releases from Emergency Management, Homeland Security and the Department of Public Health that affects the citizens of Spalding County. The webpage can be accessed directly from the Spalding County Homepage at www.spaldingcounty.com the link is located at the top of the page.
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 5:13 PM
