WATCH SPALDING BOC MEETING MONDAY ON WEB SITE

We will have our regular county commission meeting tonight at 6pm but we are urging residents to watch it live on computer by going to the Spalding county web site, then hit on Government, then Agendas, then scroll down to 3/16/20 meeting and hit on the red camera.
You can see and hear the entire meeting live. This allows citizens to keep up with all county meetings from their homes. The meeting is still listed as open to the public, but this may be a smarter way to keep up with county business and decisions, from your homes
No comments:
Post a Comment