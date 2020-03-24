Tuesday COVID-19 Report

The number of confirmed cases in Georgia currently is 1,097, the number of deaths reported is 38. There are 361 people hospitalized. The mortality rate is 3.46%.
56% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 59, 35% are in the 60 and over group.
Fulton county now has 191 cases, Spalding has 5, Lamar has 3, Monroe has 3 and Meriwether has 1 confirmed case. There are 79 cases where the county of residence is unknown.
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.
Story edited to reflect the 7 pm update.
