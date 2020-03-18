THOMASTON MAYOR UPDATES CITY OPERATIONS

CITY OF THOMASTON
Thomaston, Ga 30286
Thomaston, Ga 30286
PRESS RELEASE
RE: City Operations/Closures
In efforts to mitigate the potential exposure of the Coronavirus/COVID-19, effective Thursday, March 19th, City offices (physical locations) will be closed to the general public. Staff will however be available by phone or by email to address any questions or to provide any information necessary concerning the provision of municipal services. Starting on Monday, March 23RD, City offices may be accessed by appointment only. Citizens are urged to contact City Hall to schedule any such needs. These closures and revised methods/avenues of contact shall remain in effect for the duration of the month of March, 2020. Additional information will be released as applicable.
With regards to City utilities, citizens/customers should continue to abide by all of the policies and procedures of the City of Thomaston regarding service. Payments will continue to be received by mail, utilizing the City drop-box located near the drive-through at 106 E. Lee Street. Customers utilizing the drop-box can NOT use cash. In addition, online payments may be made via https://thomastonga.governmentwindow.com/payer_login.html. Effective Wednesday, March 18th and through the end of March, 2020, the City of Thomaston will waive the transaction fee associated with use of this service. For customers/citizens who have questions regarding their accounts, please contact customer service at 706-647-6633.
Please be assured that the City will continue to provide municipal services, including but not limited to, police protection, fire protection, public works, water & sewer treatment and distribution, electrical services, and sanitation. We remain steadfast in our commitment to our City’s wellbeing and safety. Your cooperation and support are appreciated as we make decisions based on what is in the best interest of everyone within the community. The City will continue to communicate our ongoing efforts regarding COVID-19. For further information regarding prevention please visit https://dph.georgia.gov/.
Respectfully,
John David “J.D.” Stallings
Mayor
City of Thomaston
