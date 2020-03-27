Friday, March 27, 2020

Friday COVID-19 Report Georgia Department of Health

The number of confirmed cases in Georgia currently is 2,001, the number of deaths reported is 64. There are 566 people hospitalized. The mortality rate is 3.2%.


                  COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County
    County
  Cases
Fulton
307 
Dougherty
193 
Dekalb
181 
Cobb
144 
Gwinnett
102 
Bartow
98 
Carroll
55 
Cherokee
46 
Clayton
46 
Henry
40 
Lee
35 
Clarke
32 
Douglas
27 
Hall
24 
Floyd
20 
Coweta
19 
Fayette
19 
Forsyth
19 
Lowndes
16 
Rockdale
16 
Newton
15 
Mitchell
14 
Gordon
12 
Paulding
12 
Richmond
11 
Spalding
11 
Tift
11 
Troup
11 
Bibb
10 
Chatham
10 
Columbia
10 
Early
10 
Oconee
10 
Polk
10 
Sumter
10 
Houston
Muscogee
Laurens
Worth
Barrow
Glynn
Peach
Terrell
Whitfield
Bryan
Colquitt
Crisp
Effingham
Lumpkin
Pickens
Burke
Butts
Coffee
Irwin
Lamar
Lincoln
Madison
Meriwether
Monroe
Randolph
Thomas
Baldwin
Ben Hill
Calhoun
Camden
Dawson
Decatur
Fannin
Jackson
Jasper
Jones
Miller
Seminole
Tattnall
Turner
Twiggs
Upson
Ware
Washington
Baker
Catoosa
Charlton
Chattooga
Clinch
Dodge
Franklin
Greene
Habersham
Haralson
Harris
Heard
Liberty
Long
Macon
Mcduffie
Morgan
Pierce
Pulaski
Stephens
Taylor
Toombs
White
Wilkes
Unknown
217 
*Based on patient county of residence when known


