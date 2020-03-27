Friday COVID-19 Report Georgia Department of Health

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County
County
Cases
Fulton
307
Dougherty
193
Dekalb
181
Cobb
144
Gwinnett
102
Bartow
98
Carroll
55
Cherokee
46
Clayton
46
Henry
40
Lee
35
Clarke
32
Douglas
27
Hall
24
Floyd
20
Coweta
19
Fayette
19
Forsyth
19
Lowndes
16
Rockdale
16
Newton
15
Mitchell
14
Gordon
12
Paulding
12
Richmond
11
Spalding
11
Tift
11
Troup
11
Bibb
10
Chatham
10
Columbia
10
Early
10
Oconee
10
Polk
10
Sumter
10
Houston
9
Muscogee
8
Laurens
7
Worth
7
Barrow
6
Glynn
6
Peach
6
Terrell
6
Whitfield
6
Bryan
4
Colquitt
4
Crisp
4
Effingham
4
Lumpkin
4
Pickens
4
Burke
3
Butts
3
Coffee
3
Irwin
3
Lamar
3
Lincoln
3
Madison
3
Meriwether
3
Monroe
3
Randolph
3
Thomas
3
Baldwin
2
Ben Hill
2
Calhoun
2
Camden
2
Dawson
2
Decatur
2
Fannin
2
Jackson
2
Jasper
2
Jones
2
Miller
2
Seminole
2
Tattnall
2
Turner
2
Twiggs
2
Upson
2
Ware
2
Washington
2
Baker
1
Catoosa
1
Charlton
1
Chattooga
1
Clinch
1
Dodge
1
Franklin
1
Greene
1
Habersham
1
Haralson
1
Harris
1
Heard
1
Liberty
1
Long
1
Macon
1
Mcduffie
1
Morgan
1
Pierce
1
Pulaski
1
Stephens
1
Taylor
1
Toombs
1
White
1
Wilkes
1
Unknown
217
*Based on patient county of residence when known
