Friday, March 13, 2020
UPSON CO PRESS RELEASE ON COVID-19
Upson County Board of Commissioners 106 East Lee Street - Thomaston, GA 30286 706-647-7012 Friday, March 13, 2020 PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE COUNTY ANNOUNCES NEW MITIGATION EFFORTS: COVID-19 THOMASTON, GA – Chairman Norman Allen and County Manager Jason Tinsley conducted a series of meetings this week with county and public health leadership for the purposes of continuing to shift local government efforts to community mitigation measures that will prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community. “We are keenly focused on efforts that will protect our citizens, particularly those who are most vulnerable to severe illness,” Chairman Allen said. The following recommendations are effective immediately, and will extend through March 31, 2020: • Sick Persons: o People should stay home if they are sick. o Those with cold-like symptoms who can manage their symptoms at home with over-thecounter drugs should do so, regardless of whether they have a cold, the flu, or COVID19. ▪ If, however, difficulty breathing and lethargy develops or symptoms were better and then got worse, they should call their healthcare provider or urgent care center ahead so they can prepare to take care of them. ▪ People should only call 911 or go to an emergency department if they believe that they are extremely sick or their life is in imminent danger. Other emergencies are still occurring and emergency resources must be available to address all of them, not just COVID-19. Page 2 of 2 • Vulnerable Populations: People at higher risk should consider staying home and away from crowded social gatherings where people are within arm’s length, such as parades, conferences, sporting events and concerts. o Age: Risk of severe disease from COVID-19 escalates as age increases. Persons over age 80 are in the highest risk category. o Underlying Conditions: People with chronic health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, heart disease, or lung diseases such as COPD, as well as those with severely weakened immune systems are at high risk of complications. • Workplaces: Workplaces and businesses may consider implementing telecommuting and teleconferencing for their employees, where appropriate and feasible. • Clean your hands often: o Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. o If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. o Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. • Mass Gatherings: Upson County leadership will be canceling and rescheduling most events for the month of March. o County Sponsored Recreation and Community Events: For details please visit https://www.facebook.com/CivicCenter/ o Court Proceedings: The following courts will be operating on a limited schedule for March ▪ Magistrate Court ▪ Municipal Court (City of Thomaston) ▪ Probate Court ▪ Superior Court • Upson County Schools: Please visit http://www.upson.k12.ga.us/ • Masks: Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a face mask. o CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19. o Face masks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of face masks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a healthcare facility). For more information about COVID-19, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/20
