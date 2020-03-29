South Metro's News Leader
Sunday, March 29, 2020
Grammy Winner Joe Diffie Dies From COVID-19
90's country music star and Grand Ole Opry member
Joe Diffie
died Sunday of complications related to COVID-19.
His hits included “Third Rock From the Sun,” “Pickup Man,” “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)” and “John Deere Green.”
Diffie, age 61, announced on Friday that he had tested positive for the virus, he lived in Nashville.
Posted by
Danny Bishop
at
5:45 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
Local News
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment