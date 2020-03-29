Sunday, March 29, 2020

Grammy Winner Joe Diffie Dies From COVID-19

90's country music star and Grand Ole Opry member Joe Diffie died Sunday of complications related to COVID-19.

His hits included “Third Rock From the Sun,” “Pickup Man,” “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die)” and “John Deere Green.”

Diffie, age 61, announced on Friday that he had tested positive for the virus, he lived in Nashville.


