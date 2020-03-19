Thursday, March 19, 2020

PIKE CO BOC CANCELLED MEETING MARCH 31

Cancellation The Pike County Board of Commissioners has cancelled their regular scheduled Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 6:30 p.m. meeting, to be held at Courthouse, Main Courtroom, 16001 Barnesville Street, Zebulon, Georgia
