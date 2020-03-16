UPSON CO. SCHOOLS CLOSED THROUGH FRIDAY, MARCH 20

The primary purpose of this closure is to reduce the risk of transmission of illness between staff, students, and the greater Thomaston-Upson community. This type of closure differs from a severe weather closure or a school holiday.
During this time, T-U Schools will continue to provide students with quality educational opportunities and school meals.
The following is information on medication pick-up, digital learning, paper/pencil learning packets, and free school meal distribution:
Medications left in school clinics:
March 16, 8 AM – 10 AM: School nurses will be in the school clinics so that parents/guardians may pick up student medication that was left in the clinics.
Student Meals:
Thomaston-Upson School Nutrition will operate School Meal Pick-Up Sites on Tuesday, March 17th from 11:30 AM - 1 PM while supplies last. Students may pick up a food box for two meals a day for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Thomaston-Upson School Nutrition will operate School Meal Pick-Up Sites on Tuesday, March 17th from 11:30 AM - 1 PM while supplies last. Students may pick up a food box for two meals a day for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
The following rules will apply:
Any child 18 years old and younger is eligible to receive meals.
The student(s) must be present to receive a meal package.
No adult meals can be provided (neither free or pay)
Parents should monitor food content for their students’ allergies or special dietary needs
Meal Pick-Up Sites:(Open Tuesday, March 17, 11:30 – 1 PM while supplies last)
Upson-Lee High School (back bus ramp/drive-through only)
Farview Apartments
Greatest Generation Park
Hannah’s Mill Apartments
Lincoln Park/Worthy Community Center
Park Street Playground
Potempkin Village Apartments
Rose Hill Mobile Home Park
Third Street Community Lot
Thomaston Garden Apartments
Triune Mill/Thomaston Housing Authority
Weaver Park
West Valley Apartments
Yatesville Community Center
Support for Student Learning:
Teachers will provide digital learning opportunities to all students who have Internet access in their homes. All instructional materials will be posted on Google classroom or on the teachers’ websites/social sites.
Students without Internet access in their homes may pick up a paper/pencil learning packet at any of the School Meal Pick-Up Sites on Tuesday, March 17, from 11:30 AM – 1 PM. & March 17 – 20, 9 AM – 10 AM Daily
Teachers will provide immediate digital access to students and their parents or guardians. (Digital communication guidelines during other times of the day will follow current procedures stating that the teacher has 24 hours to respond to a parent communication.)
