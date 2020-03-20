CLARIFICATION REGARDING COURTS OF SPALDING CO.

Spalding County Courts, District Attorney’s Office and Public Defender’s Offices will remain open, limiting personal contact with the public and will continue to address essential functions. Essential functions include but are not limited to where an immediate liberty or safety concern is present requiring the attention of the court as soon as the court is available, criminal court search warrants, arrest warrants, initial appearances, and bond reviews, domestic abuse temporary protective orders and restraining orders, juvenile court delinquency detention hearings and emergency removal matters and mental health commitment hearings.
Spalding County is very appreciative of the understanding and cooperation of our citizens as we progress through this state of emergency
