Monday, March 16, 2020
FROM LAMAR BOC CHAIR CHARLES GLASS
Effective immediately we are closing our buildings to the public unless they have an appointment. This will help screen people and keep multiple citizens from coming in and sharing germs with each other. This will be in effect until April 1st but we may extend it based on conditions at that time. We encourage citizens to do as much business by phone or internet as possible but recognize that in-person transactions may be required sometimes. We are also allowing extensions of some deadlines in certain cases. For example, the Tax Assessor may extend deadlines for tax assessor filings beyond April 1 in some cases. The Fire Department is working to separate fire fighters and EMS personnel as an extra precaution. This may mean moving EMS to Milner, out of Station 1 at Country Kitchen Rd. We are also planning to broadcast our meeting via Zoom so that the public can view it and participate without attending in person.
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 12:46 PM
