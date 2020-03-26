Thursday, March 26, 2020

THOMASTON MAYOR AND COUNCIL CALLED MEETING 3/27/20

CITY OF THOMASTON
MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL
CALLED COUNCIL MEETING


NOTICE


The Mayor and City Council will hold a Special Council meeting on Friday, March 27, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in the auditorium of the Thomaston-Upson Government Complex.

In efforts to comply with social distancing guidelines, we ask that any visitors please use the west entrance of the Thomaston-Upson Government Complex. There will be staff to help usher citizens to the auditorium.

AGENDA:

1. Approval of Resolution to Authorize Easement Transfer to GDOT – Roundabout Project.

2. Approval to Update the MEAG Power Incumbency and Signatory Certificate – Trust and Year-End Settlement.

3. Approval of Authorization and Appropriation of Additional funds for Northside Sewer.

4. Approval of Authorization to Accept Donation of Military Equipment – 105mm Cannon located at VFW Post 6447 on Veterans Drive.

5. Discussion and Potential Action Procedures Related to CO
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 11:58 AM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)