THOMASTON MAYOR AND COUNCIL CALLED MEETING 3/27/20

CITY OF THOMASTON
MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL
CALLED COUNCIL MEETING
NOTICE
The Mayor and City Council will hold a Special Council meeting on Friday, March 27, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. in the auditorium of the Thomaston-Upson Government Complex.
In efforts to comply with social distancing guidelines, we ask that any visitors please use the west entrance of the Thomaston-Upson Government Complex. There will be staff to help usher citizens to the auditorium.
AGENDA:
1. Approval of Resolution to Authorize Easement Transfer to GDOT – Roundabout Project.
2. Approval to Update the MEAG Power Incumbency and Signatory Certificate – Trust and Year-End Settlement.
3. Approval of Authorization and Appropriation of Additional funds for Northside Sewer.
4. Approval of Authorization to Accept Donation of Military Equipment – 105mm Cannon located at VFW Post 6447 on Veterans Drive.
5. Discussion and Potential Action Procedures Related to CO
