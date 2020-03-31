Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Tuesday COVID-19 Report

The number of confirmed cases in Georgia currently is 3,817, the number of deaths reported is 108. There are 818 people hospitalized. The mortality rate is 2.83%.

58% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 5935% are in the 60 and over group.

Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 547, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 18.

County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
5
0
Pike
2
0
Spalding
13
0
Lamar
3
0
Monroe
4
0
Butts
6
0
Meriwether
6
0
Talbot
1
0
Taylor
2
0
Crawford
0
0
Coweta
40
2
Fayette
44
4
Unknown
159
1

The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.

