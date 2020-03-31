Tuesday COVID-19 Report

58% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 59, 35% are in the 60 and over group.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 547, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 18.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
5
0
Pike
2
0
Spalding
13
0
Lamar
3
0
Monroe
4
0
Butts
6
0
Meriwether
6
0
Talbot
1
0
Taylor
2
0
Crawford
0
0
Coweta
40
2
Fayette
44
4
Unknown
159
1
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.
