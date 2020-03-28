Saturday COVID-19 Report

The number of confirmed cases in Georgia currently is 2,366, the number of deaths reported is 69. There are 617 people hospitalized. The mortality rate is 2.92%.
56% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 59, 34% are in the 60 and over group.
Fulton county now has 373 cases, Fayette has 25, Coweta has 19, Spalding has 11, Butts has 5, Upson has 4, Monroe and Meriwether have 3 confirmed case each, Lamar has 2,Taylor and Pike have 1. There are 230 cases where the county of residence is unknown.
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.
