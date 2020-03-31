GORDON STATE TO REMOTE INSTRUCTION

Gordon State College will be closing all on-campus housing facilities as a result.
The Gordon State College campus continues to operate in a limited capacity with the exception of essential personnel, facilities and public safety, all faculty and staff should be working remotely off-campus. The college will receive campus visitors at the Student Services Center during operating hours Monday to Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 12 noon.
President Kirk A Nooks stated during the past week, he has seen the Gordon State family adjust and adapt to an ever-changing environment as the institution navigates its way to delivering remote instruction during this unprecedented and challenging time.
“We are strengthened by witnessing the undaunted determination of students and their families to continue learning, to progress in their education, and to make this the best educational experience possible,” Nooks said. “Our faculty and staff are earnestly working alongside you in this effort.”
