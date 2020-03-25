UPDATE ON CITY OF THOMASTON MUNICIPAL COURT

PRESS RELEASE
City of Thomaston Municipal Court
Due to the continued COVID-19 crisis, all cases scheduled to be heard in
City of Thomaston Municipal Court on April 7, 2020 have been rescheduled
for April 28, 2020. Court cases scheduled for April 21, 2020 at 9am will
continue as scheduled. If it is necessary to reschedule court beyond the
stated dates, we will make such notifications as soon as possible. Thank
you for your patients as we all navigate the current health crisis together.
You can pay a citation online at thomastonpayments.com or by phone at
877-575-7233. If you have any questions regarding City of Thomaston
Municipal Court please call Candice Chatman at 706-647-6045.
No comments:
Post a Comment