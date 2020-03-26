UPDATE FROM THE ROCK RANCH IN MARCH 2020
THE ROCK, GA (MARCH 26, 2020) – In light of the current global pandemic, The Rock Ranch has some announcements to share. The Rock Ranch wants everyone to know that they are taking every precaution to take care of their staff and continue to find ways to serve their guests. The purpose of The Rock Ranch is to be a positive influence and to grow healthy families. “We are in the people business. During this unprecedented time, we are working to be very creative to identify ways to serve people. For a little while, we may not be able to have large groups visit the farm for entertainment, corporate gatherings, or education, but we’ll find other ways to fulfill our mission and purpose,” said Adam Pugh, general manager of The Rock Ranch.
- Event Changes: As we follow the direction of Federal and State leaders, among the necessary changes is the postponement of the Easter Eggstravaganza event, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 4. “While we find ourselves having to postpone – not cancel – our Easter event due to the need to social distance, we do intend to host this event sometime this year. We still plan to break the record for the largest Easter egg hunt in Georgia history, alongside our partner, Christ Chapel Community Church, and with the help of wonderful sponsors from surrounding communities. As soon as we determine a safe time to gather, we’ll set a new date and make sure everyone knows so they can plan to join us,” said Pugh. “We’ll still hunt eggs, celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, enjoy praise music, outdoor family fun, and great fellowship, even if it’s July. I can’t think of a better place to be, after we get through the quarantine phase, than on a beautiful 1,500-acre ranch with fresh air and open spaces. Please make plans to come and enjoy our free Easter egg hunt later this year.”
Several events are having to be cancelled, including: TGIF Spring Break Friday, April 3, TGIF Spring Break Friday, April 10, and Storybook Character Day, Saturday, April 11.
“While we have set the events for the entire year, we assume that there will be no public events in April and prefer to continue to monitor the situation before we cancel any additional events,” said Pugh.
Any tickets purchased in advance to attend these events that are canceled will be honored at another event. For those who have purchased new memberships since Fall, please know that they are active from the first time they are used and not from the date of purchase. Once the membership is used the first time, the clock starts for family fun at the public events hosted during the next 365 days. Information about memberships can be found online at https://www.therockranch.ticketleap.com.
“Where we can, we’ll do our best to add events throughout the remainder of the year,” Pugh stated. “We can’t wait to share the farm with your families.”
- A Place to Isolate: For families or individuals looking for an “Isolation Vacation,” an extended timeframe getaway, we have a limited number of beautiful Farm Stay Houses that are available and 1,500 acres of farmland to wander, fish, and hike. “We’ll even make some attractions available,” Pugh shared. “You’ll still be able to quarantine and maintain social distancing, but you’ll have a really big backyard.” For details, visit https://therockranch.com/farm-stays/.
- Our Team: During this time, The Rock Ranch is continuing to support, and pay, key staff, while being very strategic and diligent in being clean and safely distanced. “Many of our team are working from home while some are on the ranch doing outdoor tasks, distanced from other humans,” Pugh shared.
- Family Time Activities: “We’ll be sharing online content that includes tips for things to do for family fun at home and educational video content so kids that are out of school can take a field trip without leaving their home,” said Pugh.
“We are posting content primarily on Facebook. We invite everyone to connect with us on social media using the handle @TheRockRanch,” Pugh shared. “And, to ensure that The Rock Ranch messages show in your Facebook feed, go to The Rock Ranch Facebook page, click the three dots to the right, click “Following,” choose “Get Notifications” and turn on. Then, click “Edit Notifications” and choose “standard.”
- Survey: “We are trying to find creative ways to serve, especially those in at-risk populations who don’t feel safe being in public. Considering our sources for food and other items along with our kitchen facilities and talented staff, we would like to determine if our guests would be interested in buying the items they need and prepared meals from us as an alternative to a box store environment,” Pugh stated. Through this program, guests would order through the online store, come to the ranch at a designated time, stay in their car, and team members bring orders to the customer’s vehicle (country curbside pickup). To help determine demand for this and other services, including educational content, please click the link below and take the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WXJ7Q5M
Pugh shared, “Our founder, S. Truett Cathy, always said, ‘You know a person needs encouragement when they are breathing.’ Even in this unusual time, we want to continue to be a community that encourages and supports one another.”
The Rock Ranch, located at 5020 Barnesville Hwy., The Rock, Ga., is a 1,500-acre ranch created by Chick-fil-A founder, S. Truett Cathy as a foster home for children. Now, in addition to foster homes, the ranch has evolved into a public destination that serves all families and groups. Its tag line is “Growing Healthy Families.”
For additional information, visit www.TheRockRanch.com, on social media @TheRockRanch, or call (706) 647-6374.
