Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Wednesday COVID-19 Update

The number of confirmed cases in Georgia currently is 1,387, the number of deaths reported is 47. There are 438 people hospitalized. The mortality rate is 3.39%.

60% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 5936% are in the 60 and over group.

Fulton county now has 204 cases, Spalding has 10, Lamar has 3, Monroe has 3, Taylor hasand Meriwether has 1 confirmed case. There are 160 cases where the county of residence is unknown.

The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.
Story edited to reflect the 7 pm update.
Posted by Danny Bishop at 7:47 PM
Location: Thomaston, GA 30286, USA

