Wednesday COVID-19 Update

The number of confirmed cases in Georgia currently is 1,387, the number of deaths reported is 47. There are 438 people hospitalized. The mortality rate is 3.39%.
60% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 59, 36% are in the 60 and over group.
Fulton county now has 204 cases, Spalding has 10, Lamar has 3, Monroe has 3, Taylor has 1 and Meriwether has 1 confirmed case. There are 160 cases where the county of residence is unknown.
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.
Story edited to reflect the 7 pm update.
No comments:
Post a Comment