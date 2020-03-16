SHERIFF KILGORE REPORTS A FATAL SHOOTING IN UPSON CO

Upon arrival Jeremy Dawson, 31, of Thomaston was located on the ground in front of the residence with a gunshot wound. Another male identified as the shooter was also on the scene. Dawson was taken to Upson Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:14 am.
An investigation was conducted by Upson SO with the aid of Acting District Attorney Marie Broder’s office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Evidence revealed that Dawson came to the residence on Saturday night creating a disturbance between his estranged wife and other people at the residence.
Dawson returned on Sunday morning and created another confrontation with the male as the male was approaching his vehicle. Dawson threw a knife at the male and aggressively approached the male after striking him with a baseball bat. The male produced a handgun and fired one round striking Dawson in the chest. The male secured the weapon in his vehicle and waited for law enforcement to arrive. Witnesses on the scene confirmed these accounts of the incident. Dawson has been sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsy.
No charges have been filed and this investigation is ongoing
