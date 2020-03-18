Wednesday, March 18, 2020

COVID-19 Update

The number of confirmed cases in Georgia has risen to 197, an increase of 76 in the past two days.

43% of the cases are in the 18 to 59 age group, 39% are over 60.

54% are males and 46% females.

Confirmed Cases by County

County -  Cases

Fulton  -  49
Cobb  -  28
Bartow  -  19
DeKalb  -  18
Cherokee  -  9
Fayette  -  8
Gwinnett  -  7
Dougherty   -  7
Clayton  -  6
Floyd  -  6
Lowndes  -  5
Clarke  -  5
Gordon  -  3
Newton  -  3
Hall  -  3
Coweta  -  3
Paulding  -  3
Troup  -  2
Henry  -  2
Lee  -  2
Forsyth  -  2
Columbia  -  1
Houston  -  1
Richmond  -  1
Whitfield  -  1
Polk  -  1
Charlton  -  1
Barrow  -  1

There has been 1 death reported.
Posted by Danny Bishop at 7:12 PM
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)