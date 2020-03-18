COVID-19 Update

43% of the cases are in the 18 to 59 age group, 39% are over 60.
54% are males and 46% females.
Confirmed Cases by County
County - Cases
Fulton - 49
Cobb - 28
Bartow - 19
DeKalb - 18
Cherokee - 9
Fayette - 8
Gwinnett - 7
Dougherty - 7
Clayton - 6
Floyd - 6
Lowndes - 5
Clarke - 5
Gordon - 3
Newton - 3
Hall - 3
Coweta - 3
Paulding - 3
Troup - 2
Henry - 2
Lee - 2
Forsyth - 2
Columbia - 1
Houston - 1
Richmond - 1
Whitfield - 1
Polk - 1
Charlton - 1
Barrow - 1
There has been 1 death reported.
