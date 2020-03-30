Monday COVID-19 Report

57% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 59, 35% are in the 60 and over group.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 463, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 17.
|
County
|
No. Cases
|
No. Deaths
|
Upson
|
5
|
0
|
Pike
|
2
|
0
|
Spalding
|
12
|
0
|
Lamar
|
4
|
0
|
Monroe
|
3
|
0
|
Butts
|
5
|
0
|
Meriwether
|
6
|
0
|
Talbot
|
0
|
0
|
Taylor
|
1
|
0
|
Crawford
|
0
|
0
|
Coweta
|
28
|
2
|
Fayette
|
32
|
3
|
Unknown
|
164
|
0
For the complete report, click HERE
