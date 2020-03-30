Monday, March 30, 2020

Monday COVID-19 Report

The number of confirmed cases in Georgia currently is 2,809, the number of deaths reported is 87. There are 707 people hospitalized. The mortality rate is 3.1%.

57% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 5935% are in the 60 and over group.

Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 463, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 17.

County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
5
0
Pike
2
0
Spalding
12
0
Lamar
4
0
Monroe
3
0
Butts
5
0
Meriwether
6
0
Talbot
0
0
Taylor
1
0
Crawford
0
0
Coweta
28
2
Fayette
32
3
Unknown
164
0


The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.

For the complete report, click HERE
