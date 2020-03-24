THOMASTON MAYOR J.D. STALLNGS; ALL PARKS CLOSED

In response to the Governor’s Executive Order limiting large gatherings statewide, ordering “shelter in place” for specific populations, and closing bars and nightclubs in Georgia for fourteen days, the City of Thomaston is announcing the following updates to existing measures:
· Limited access to public buildings is extended through Monday, April 6, 2020
· City of Thomaston parks will be closed for public use through Monday, April 6, 2020
Details regarding the Governor’s March 23rd Executive Order please visit: https://gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/executive-orders/2020-executive-orders
