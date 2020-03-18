Wednesday, March 18, 2020

LIBRARYS IN THOMASTON AND YATESVILLE CLOSED

In the interest of public safety and health, and in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the Hightower Memorial Library and the Yatesville Public Library will be closed to the public until Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 12:18 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)