UPSON CO. OPERATION CHANGES

Effective Thursday, March 19 – Friday, March 20, there will be NO Public Access to County Offices with the exception of the Clerk of Superior Court.
Effective Monday, March 23 – Tuesday March 31 County Offices will be available by APPOINTMENT ONLY.
All offices will be available via phone or email. Please call ahead and we will be happy to assist you.
A directory for Upson County can be found at www.upsoncountyga.org.
All County Courts offices are operating in a limited capacity until further notice. Many of the service limitations are coming from State Judicial Directives and are not a result of a local decision. You are asked to please contact the appropriate court prior to visiting the courthouse to ensure that we contain the potential spread of this virus.
A directory for Upson County can be found at www.upsoncountyga.org.
All County Courts offices are operating in a limited capacity until further notice. Many of the service limitations are coming from State Judicial Directives and are not a result of a local decision. You are asked to please contact the appropriate court prior to visiting the courthouse to ensure that we contain the potential spread of this virus.
For your convenience, the numbers have been provided below:
• Probate Court (706) 647-7015 (Weapons Permitting and renewals are suspended at this time)
• Magistrate Court (706) 647-6891
• Clerk of Superior Court (706) 647-5847
• Juvenile Court (706) 647-0028
• Probate Court (706) 647-7015 (Weapons Permitting and renewals are suspended at this time)
• Magistrate Court (706) 647-6891
• Clerk of Superior Court (706) 647-5847
• Juvenile Court (706) 647-0028
No comments:
Post a Comment